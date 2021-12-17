 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cerner
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cerner

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CERN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Cerner.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,279,582, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,421,775.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $100.0 for Cerner over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cerner's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cerner's whale trades within a strike price range from $77.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cerner Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CERN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $884.0K 10 4.2K
CERN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $183.9K 7.8K 1.4K
CERN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $145.9K 9.8K 934
CERN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $128.2K 382 83
CERN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $113.0K 9.8K 782

Where Is Cerner Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,102,085.00, the price of CERN is up 12.17% at $89.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

