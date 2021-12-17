 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Lyft
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Lyft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,400, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $930,163..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $47.5 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $203.5K 522 146
LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $79.3K 522 0
LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $75.9K 821 1.0K
LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $54.5K 821 417
LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $51.8K 821 800

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,494,418.00, the price of LYFT is up 2.32% at $38.33.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

  • Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $77.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $67.
  • UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

