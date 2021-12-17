Looking At Cloudflare's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $460,901 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $500,371.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $190.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $136.5K 2.4K 481 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $155.00 $81.5K 292 272 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $74.4K 174 3 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $61.4K 971 0 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $60.7K 2.4K 246

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,866,575.00, the price of NET is up 2.11% at $134.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $144

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

