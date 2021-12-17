 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Merck & Co
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $144,187, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $200,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $76.00 $53.4K 1.7K 397
MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $51.9K 444 0
MRK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $82.50 $38.1K 1.1K 0
MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $29.2K 1.5K 308
MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $82.50 $28.8K 1.1K 966

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,922,589.00, the price of MRK is up 0.49% at $76.28.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

