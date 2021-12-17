 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Whale Trades For December 17
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Whale Trades For December 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 550 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 220 are puts, for a total amount of $15,256,808 and 330, calls, for a total amount of $21,428,338.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $2475.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $945.00 $166.3K 384 99
TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $950.00 $100.5K 276 117
TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $1250.00 $100.3K 2.7K 260
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $950.00 $89.0K 6.8K 45.4K
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $960.00 $80.5K 6.4K 22.3K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,977,943.00, the price of TSLA is up 2.94% at $954.15.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

  • New Street Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1580.
  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.
  • UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?
Elon Musk Says This Is How Much Tesla Expects To Spend On Giga Texas Over Time
Worsening Chip Crisis? Wait Time For Auto Chips Soars To New High From When The Pandemic Began, Says Sell-Side Analyst
This Chipmaker, Along With Tesla, Apple, Continues To See The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets
Alibaba, Tech Stocks Drag Hang Seng Lower As US Imposes More Sanctions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com