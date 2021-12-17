 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Whale Trades For December 17
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Whale Trades For December 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $315,382 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $262,529.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 1358.31 with a total volume of 987.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $95.0K 629 255
SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $62.5K 1.2K 0
SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $125.00 $47.5K 298 0
SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $115.00 $43.6K 374 6
SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $38.0K 35 28

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,809,953.00, the price of SBUX is down -3.45% at $109.67.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $136.
  • MKM Partners upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130
  • Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $116

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Trouble Is Brewing For Starbucks Unless The Stock Holds This Key Level: What To Watch
Why Starbucks Shares Are Sliding Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
Where Starbucks Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com