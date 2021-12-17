Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $342,755 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $717,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 4471.31 with a total volume of 2,321.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $175.5K 7.5K 4 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $149.5K 347 1 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $72.8K 1.2K 0 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $57.9K 7.5K 164 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $56.3K 1 0

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,909,872.00, the price of QCOM is up 0.9% at $179.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.