What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $588,650 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,983,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $340.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $336.6K 3.8K 12 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $160.00 $278.0K 11 151 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $238.4K 689 0 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $210.00 $154.1K 21.4K 1.9K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $95.6K 149 0

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,545,612, the price of PYPL is down -1.0% at $186.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $263

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.