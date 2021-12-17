Royal Caribbean Whale Trades For December 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,134,834 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $450,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $80.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $1.2M 19.2K 1.1K RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $779.4K 19.2K 174 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $132.0K 817 265 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $74.0K 9.0K 81 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $69.0K 6.4K 320

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,584,755.00, the price of RCL is up 5.38% at $72.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.