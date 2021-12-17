 Skip to main content

Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 11:23am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $167,996 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $699,666.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $495.0 to $685.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $495.0 to $685.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $600.00 $355.2K 199 5
NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $650.00 $72.0K 3.5K 131
NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $495.00 $71.0K 158 0
NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $630.00 $43.5K 997 2
NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $660.00 $41.5K 1.3K 9

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,114,534.00, the price of NFLX is down -0.07% at $590.64.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

