Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $783,951 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,469,064.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $600.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 3655.53 with a total volume of 111,609.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $399.1K 3.7K 425 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $270.00 $259.0K 96 232 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $285.00 $157.2K 2.1K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $285.00 $150.0K 5.6K 1.9K NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $315.00 $124.4K 3.8K 227

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,658,537.00, the price of NVDA is up 1.87% at $289.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

