Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $247,643 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $400,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $34.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $34.00 $96.5K 68 0 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $64.9K 24.8K 485 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $62.1K 50.4K 7.6K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $55.5K 19.6K 111 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $55.0K 19.6K 101

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 33,551,316.00, the price of F is down -1.23% at $20.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

