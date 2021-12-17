 Skip to main content

SoFi Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 11:07am
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $322,205, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,000,429.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 6728.73 with a total volume of 26,942.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $173.5K 19.5K 1.2K
SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $14.00 $139.4K 560 2.0K
SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $109.0K 3.5K 18
SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $14.00 $85.2K 560 3.9K
SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $14.00 $69.1K 560 2.5K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,182,190.00, the price of SOFI is up 2.03% at $14.56.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $21

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

