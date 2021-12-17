Looking At FedEx's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $290,284 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,000,854.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $290.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 1461.15 with a total volume of 9,469.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $230.00 $143.1K 1.0K 472 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $120.0K 2.8K 187 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $235.00 $91.9K 476 81 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $89.4K 6.8K 0 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $190.00 $77.1K 28 0

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,241,943.00, the price of FDX is up 5.54% at $251.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $312.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

