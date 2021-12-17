Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $950,215 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $286,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 21642.08 with a total volume of 7,332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $18.00 $165.0K 5.0K 41 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $23.00 $153.0K 25.4K 248 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $133.8K 38.7K 93 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $22.00 $115.5K 12.9K 557 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $102.9K 42.0K 380

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,283,723.00, the price of PLTR is up 1.53% at $18.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.