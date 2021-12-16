AbbVie Whale Trades For December 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,600, and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,390,986..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $140.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $92.5 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $190.6K 47.4K 1.0K ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $119.8K 1.8K 0 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $100.00 $119.7K 1.8K 72 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $110.9K 10.2K 220 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $82.0K 47.4K 1.4K

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,309,559.00, the price of ABBV is up 1.57% at $132.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Societe Generale upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $172

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $165

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.