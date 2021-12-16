10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $337.50 $36.6K 3.3K 4.4K MANU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $14.00 $40.9K 4.5K 800 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $27.1K 10.1K 661 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $302.5K 8.2K 579 GOOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $2550.00 $119.6K 1.2K 74 PUBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $75.0K 719 50 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $2700.00 $50.5K 602 31 AMC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $1.50 $45.8K 128 26 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $550.00 $33.6K 11 7 SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $6.00 $29.9K 4.5K 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $337.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 3361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MANU (NYSE:MANU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 183 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 4507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 10103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.5K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 8248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 456 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $2550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.6K, with a price of $19940.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PUBM (NASDAQ:PUBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 365 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $8430.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 400 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $2291.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $4807.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1998 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 4551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.