10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $950.00 $30.0K 4.3K 25.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $41.7K 4.1K 5.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $26.7K 3.6K 4.8K QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $78.0K 1.0K 4.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $3400.00 $137.3K 3.5K 3.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $31.3K 4.9K 1.4K BBIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $1.00 $37.2K 50 400 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $25.00 $46.0K 1.3K 395 BOOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $27.1K 457 378 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $40.3K 48 105

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 4317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 4121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 3663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.3K, with a price of $2785.0 per contract. There were 3526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 4949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 119 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOOT (NYSE:BOOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

