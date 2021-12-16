10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $172.50 $33.4K 23.0K 50.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $300.00 $28.9K 6.0K 18.6K ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $380.00 $478.6K 5.2K 3.3K SPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $302.7K 272 1.4K SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $29.0K 437 1.3K GREE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $62.0K 1.2K 916 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $380.00 $73.9K 3.1K 575 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $28.1K 2.1K 550 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $242.0K 7.7K 524 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $27.2K 4.7K 409

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 23093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 6083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACN (NYSE:ACN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $478.6K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 5227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 636 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GREE (NASDAQ:GREE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 2171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 400 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.0K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 7730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.