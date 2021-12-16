 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMGN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,125, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $471,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $62.0K 216 4
AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $215.00 $50.5K 384 3
AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $47.5K 2.4K 600
AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $47.5K 608 299
AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $215.00 $43.1K 994 160

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 937,824.00, the price of AMGN is up 3.47% at $226.85.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $258
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $194.
  • BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $228
  • Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

