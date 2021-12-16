What Are Whales Doing With Airbnb

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $967,866 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $625,742.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $220.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 2494.38 with a total volume of 1,214.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $161.4K 2.8K 0 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $116.0K 141 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $98.0K 141 40 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $94.7K 2.8K 0 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $84.4K 1.8K 176

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,158,558.00, the price of ABNB is down -2.88% at $163.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

