10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $90.00 $339.7K 4.1K 22.8K ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $190.00 $37.1K 923 9.3K SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $36.3K 1.7K 1.2K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $44.0K 561 401 DISCK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $25.2K 150 348 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $575.00 $173.9K 147 50 PUBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $53.2K 250 31 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $2800.00 $28.7K 705 12 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $36.1K 246 10 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3050.00 $26.4K 85 3

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2192 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $339.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $774.0 per contract. There were 923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $672.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 765 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.9K, with a price of $3480.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PUBM (NASDAQ:PUBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 765 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $14367.0 per contract. There were 705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $3615.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 401 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $26420.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

