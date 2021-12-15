10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $1000.00 $27.8K 22.7K 33.2K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $30.6K 204.0K 14.7K DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $97.50 $38.5K 8.9K 7.3K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $27.9K 383 1.4K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $74.9K 9.2K 1.2K GT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $145.0K 52 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $3320.00 $85.9K 351 642 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $58.0K 6.4K 642 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $129.2K 3.3K 516 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $495.6K 2.4K 515

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 22752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 204088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHI (NYSE:DHI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 8920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 9200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GT (NASDAQ:GT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $3320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $3580.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 6426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 354 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $495.6K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 2437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

