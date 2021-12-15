10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $175.00 $32.0K 60.5K 73.8K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $285.00 $28.3K 5.1K 12.3K LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $510.00 $185.0K 0 2.0K ARQQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $27.0K 762 876 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $25.3K 794 855 FISV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $115.00 $88.1K 232 683 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $28.7K 15.3K 611 DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $62.1K 1.5K 544 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $36.1K 6.2K 389 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $325.00 $54.7K 793 377

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 60528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $567.0 per contract. There were 5162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARQQ (NASDAQ:ARQQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $999.0 per contract. There were 762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 765 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $2530.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 683 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.1K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 15353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT (NYSE:DT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 262 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 1510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $2585.0 per contract. There were 6269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.