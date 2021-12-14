10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $25.1K 31.3K 1.7K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $13.00 $25.0K 788 1.3K TSP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $100.0K 180 1.0K ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $27.3K 10.5K 704 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $210.00 $44.5K 1.9K 328 JOBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $38.5K 148 300 HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $26.7K 5.2K 114 CHPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $63.7K 811 103 DY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $33.6K 32 64 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $31.4K 623 49

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 31374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSP (NASDAQ:TSP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 10507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 1905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBS (NASDAQ:JOBS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 766 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DY (NYSE:DY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $656.0 per contract. There were 623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.