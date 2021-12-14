10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $172.50 $30.4K 21.8K 52.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $325.00 $25.8K 9.2K 8.9K NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $130.00 $171.7K 836 3.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $102.5K 59.0K 2.8K PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $500.00 $50.4K 2.4K 1.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $32.8K 8.7K 909 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $28.9K 1.1K 825 EVBG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $35.0K 3.4K 801 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $41.5K 579 786 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $25.2K 5.6K 717

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 21807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 9286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 59040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 2435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 8708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVBG (NASDAQ:EVBG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 3464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 5632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

