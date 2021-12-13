This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36.36% bullish and 63.64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $209,714.00, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $236,350.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $60.3K 423 592 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $230.00 $52.3K 313 35 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $49.5K 2.6K 90 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $49.2K 423 223 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $235.00 $40.0K 214 20

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,324,055.00, the price of ENPH is down -1.62% at $211.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $313.0

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $266.0.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $315.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

