 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57.89% bullish and 42.11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000.00, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,002,275.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $173.9K 6.6K 200
XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $62.50 $170.0K 11.0K 400
XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $62.50 $84.0K 11.0K 749
XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $65.00 $63.4K 4.6K 336
XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $61.00 $49.6K 4.3K 323

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,532,992.00, the price of XOM is down -1.83% at $61.86.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $73.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Investors Appear to Get Defensive as the Consumer Staples Sector Breakout on Friday
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil
Pond Technologies Announces Amended and Restated Secured Convertible Note
2 Biotech Stocks A Congressman Is Betting On With Omicron Variant Emerging
This Day In Market History: Exxon-Mobil Merger Creates Largest Company In The World
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com