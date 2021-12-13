Morgan Stanley Whale Trades For December 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $205,815.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $421,839.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 4045.0 with a total volume of 1,393.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $131.7K 3.5K 48 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $113.4K 6.9K 122 MS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $80.00 $88.5K 4.5K 100 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $63.4K 2.0K 0 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $57.1K 1.1K 88

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,770,442.00, the price of MS is down -0.93% at $97.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $115.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.