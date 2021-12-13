Uber Technologies Whale Trades For December 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47.06% bullish and 52.94%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $265,448.00, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $905,669.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $37.50 $156.0K 41 1.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $37.50 $146.1K 2.4K 681 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $37.00 $124.3K 10.5K 4.5K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $37.50 $102.0K 41 1.2K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $86.4K 50.0K 1.0K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,357,426.00, the price of UBER is down -3.5% at $35.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.