NVIDIA Whale Trades For December 13
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34.43% bullish and 65.57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,534,961.00, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,326,638.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $600.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $373.4K 6.7K 13.0K
NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $319.1K 6.4K 40
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $325.00 $178.8K 1.7K 66
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $178.5K 1.8K 76
NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $280.00 $119.5K 2.0K 683

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 37,626,093.00, the price of NVDA is down -4.04% at $289.79.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $285.0.
  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.
  • Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $350.0.
  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $389.0.
  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $365.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

