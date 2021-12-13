 Skip to main content

Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop (NYSE:GME) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.1% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61.9% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $602,455.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $449,980.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $900.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $900.00 $128.7K 1.8K 313
GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $175.00 $104.0K 822 549
GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $91.7K 333 16
GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $86.0K 753 783
GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $78.0K 3.7K 1.6K

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,706,845.00, the price of GME is down -12.33% at $139.41.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

