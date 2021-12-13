Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.93% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.07% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,015.00 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $2,551,685.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $72.5 to $105.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3759.25 with a total volume of 22,071.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $72.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $90.00 $446.0K 5.8K 1.0K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $90.00 $440.0K 5.8K 532 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $158.4K 585 60 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $130.3K 2.5K 133 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $107.0K 7.1K 3.1K

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,475,028.00, the price of CVS is up 0.02% at $98.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $115.0.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $107.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $110.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $125.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

