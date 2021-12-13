 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $610,600.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $429,647.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $250.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 890.6 with a total volume of 2,200.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $162.50 $366.8K 7 1.4K
ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $160.0K 2.4K 100
ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $180.00 $123.0K 705 119
ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $160.00 $88.0K 71 40
ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $185.00 $71.6K 2.0K 52

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,966,652.00, the price of ABNB is down -5.81% at $169.93.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $190.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

