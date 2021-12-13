Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,315,236.00 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,001,897.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $57.5 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $44.00 $434.5K 6.2K 2.6K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $44.00 $390.3K 6.2K 1.6K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $123.6K 5.8K 520 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $43.00 $107.6K 254 1.3K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $43.00 $99.0K 254 2.3K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,809,310.00, the price of UAL is down -6.02% at $41.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

