This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $221,904.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $659,786.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $510.0 to $720.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $510.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $700.00 $189.9K 0 13 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $129.9K 167 42 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $680.00 $103.2K 556 10 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $650.00 $81.2K 94 26 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $660.00 $72.2K 190 26

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 552,594.00, the price of INTU is down -0.28% at $676.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $730.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $720.0.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $770.0.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $840.0

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $802.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

