What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Communications

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60.0% bullish and 40.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $763,135, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $576,123.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135 to $230 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $135 to $230 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $180.00 $483.4K 18 173 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $301.0K 952 100 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $281.0K 2.5K 55 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $50.2K 238 1.0K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $46.7K 4.5K 229

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,257,221, the price of ZM is down -0.52% at $184.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $299.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

