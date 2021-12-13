 Skip to main content

Moderna Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43.48% bullish and 56.52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $707,758, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $440,787.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240 to $500 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2946.33 with a total volume of 19,021.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $240 to $500 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $260.00 $122.3K 2.2K 252
MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $270.00 $109.4K 3.4K 3.7K
MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $92.4K 828 4
MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $260.00 $80.9K 3.4K 1.9K
MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $240.00 $79.3K 957 248

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,174,669, the price of MRNA is up 5.75% at $271.83.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $250

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

