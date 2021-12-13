What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $567,751 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $673,897.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110 to $300 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $110 to $300 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $344.0K 6.8K 215 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $185.00 $170.0K 282 90 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $167.7K 7.7K 67 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $99.5K 1.5K 434 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $81.6K 5.0K 64

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,054,177, the price of PYPL is down -0.89% at $186.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $263

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $269

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $220

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

