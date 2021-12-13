 Skip to main content

Microsoft Whale Trades For December 13
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31.58% bullish and 68.42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,680.00, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,468,587.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $355.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $355.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $522.0K 109 20
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $340.00 $190.7K 2.8K 197
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $275.00 $176.4K 1.4K 24
MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $295.00 $134.2K 3.7K 248
MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $215.00 $133.0K 258 10

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,212,418.00, the price of MSFT is down -0.34% at $341.37.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

  • Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $400.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

