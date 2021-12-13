10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $56.00 $30.9K 6.4K 10.5K MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $32.8K 2.2K 3.2K ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $30.0K 23.7K 2.1K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $10.00 $28.5K 77 753 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $323.33 $77.9K 5.4K 661 TDOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $165.5K 2.7K 551 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $29.7K 908 516 SMFR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $110.8K 218 200 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $94.0K 9.0K 154 SDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $8.00 $27.5K 3.9K 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 6445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $657.0 per contract. There were 2251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 23701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 713 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $323.33 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.9K, with a price of $3895.0 per contract. There were 5423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 767 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.5K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 2787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMFR (NASDAQ:SMFR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 9018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 3916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.