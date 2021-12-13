10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $950.00 $319.4K 22.7K 44.7K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $37.6K 1.9K 5.1K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $30.7K 1.5K 5.1K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $150.00 $28.6K 3.7K 2.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $19.00 $40.9K 8.1K 2.4K UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $22.50 $25.4K 370 1.5K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $162.50 $366.8K 7 1.4K PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $259.1K 2.5K 1.1K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $24.00 $355.0K 243 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $118.00 $27.1K 785 852

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 157 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $319.4K, with a price of $2035.0 per contract. There were 22756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 1948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 3724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 405 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 8144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $366.8K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 656 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.1K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 2506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $355.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $603.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.