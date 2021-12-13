Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $4,739,476.00 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $98,453.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $900.0 to $1500.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $900.0 to $1500.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $1325.00 $1.8M 527 42 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $1325.00 $1.3M 123 42 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $1000.00 $153.4K 20.3K 122 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $995.00 $110.4K 1.0K 139 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $950.00 $92.2K 22.7K 1.8K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 285,968.00, the price of TSLA is down 0.0% at $1017.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

New Street Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1580.0.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.0.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

