Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $175,756.00 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $432,785.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $660.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $600.00 $147.0K 260 30
ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $650.00 $131.2K 1.5K 346
ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $515.00 $61.0K 1.0K 302
ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $515.00 $54.6K 1.0K 283
ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $640.00 $52.6K 180 31

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,979,614.00, the price of ADBE is up 3.17% at $652.63.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

  • Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $700.0
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $820.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

