This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $207,212.00 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $545,210.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $370.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 2185.75 with a total volume of 5,589.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $360.00 $75.6K 2.8K 204 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $360.00 $58.8K 2.1K 72 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $350.00 $56.0K 307 335 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $50.0K 1.0K 13 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $320.00 $46.9K 2.8K 33

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,875,440.00, the price of MA is up 1.34% at $349.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $430.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

