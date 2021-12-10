 Skip to main content

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $28.00 $28.7K 3.5K 12.6K
FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $327.50 $33.0K 1.4K 1.0K
SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $250.00 $69.5K 2.1K 454
BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $63.7K 4.8K 450
CNK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $32.9K 856 153
GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $2960.00 $113.1K 112 131
T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $26.00 $33.4K 1.5K 111
TRIP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $195.1K 129 68
GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $2250.00 $71.9K 44 51
BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $40.6K 136 40

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 3538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 2143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 4816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2960.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.1K, with a price of $3770.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 125 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.1K, with a price of $2870.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $71948.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMBL (NASDAQ:BMBL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 770 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

