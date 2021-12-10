10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $20.50 $25.0K 21.5K 48.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $1020.00 $50.3K 4.6K 29.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $62.00 $30.0K 4.1K 2.4K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $33.0K 7.9K 857 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $25.2K 20.1K 649 PTON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $70.00 $76.5K 0 590 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $53.1K 21.5K 458 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $13.50 $30.6K 563 321 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $195.00 $39.7K 386 195 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $143.6K 8.5K 188

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1401 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 21513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $1020.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 509 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 7967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 20146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $3330.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 439 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 21521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.6K, with a price of $2435.0 per contract. There were 8549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.