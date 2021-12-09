RH Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH (NYSE:RH) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.89% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $275,554.00 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $881,859.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $970.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 135.31 with a total volume of 819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $970.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $565.00 $154.9K 52 20 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $148.0K 96 24 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $700.00 $132.0K 4 175 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $760.00 $95.0K 4 28 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $615.00 $87.3K 216 46

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,718,815.00, the price of RH is up 9.19% at $629.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 104 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

