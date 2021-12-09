What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70.83% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29.17% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $338,113.00 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,206,696.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $190.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $277.5K 11.3K 218 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $185.00 $274.8K 1.3K 803 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $97.7K 5.8K 109 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $78.0K 5.8K 109 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $185.00 $76.6K 362 3.2K

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,154,637.00, the price of QCOM is up 0.61% at $183.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $195.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $210.0.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $210.0.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $180.0.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $225.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.