10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $3000.00 $28.7K 3.1K 11.5K SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $29.6K 27.2K 8.2K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $28.0K 72.0K 3.6K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $242.50 $35.9K 358 3.0K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $27.3K 10.9K 2.7K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $29.4K 2.1K 1.0K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $28.3K 3.8K 494 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $25.2K 3.3K 447 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $315.00 $242.5K 1.5K 225 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $265.00 $39.2K 249 122

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 3122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 27225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 72030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 10912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 2178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 3890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 3349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.5K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 1529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.